MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. The conference on Ukraine in Burgenstock, Switzerland, has turned to be a failure, a Ukrainian lawmaker said.

"Despite the huge budgets spent on persuading us that the Swiss photo-summit was a success, it was a failure," Alexander Dubinsky, an opposition member of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada (national parliament), wrote on his Telegram channel. "First of all, because from the very beginning, the speakers stressed the necessity of involving Russia to the peace process. It turned the ‘peace’ summit into what it really was - a meeting of friends who gathered to discuss what is already being discussed."

According to the Ukrainian lawmakers, the conference in Switzerland was not meant to look for ways of settling the conflict. It was convened to endorse Vladimir Zelensky’s legitimacy after his office term expired under the country’ constitution, he addd.

The conference in Burgenstock was held on June 15 and 16.