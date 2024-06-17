NEW YORK, June 17. /TASS/. Approximately 32% of surveyed American citizens oppose the United States providing military aid to Ukraine, reported Fox News, citing the results of a poll conducted by the Ronald Reagan Institute.

As the survey showed, 57% of Americans support sending military aid to Kiev, while 11% stated they have no clear position on the issue. Additionally, 73% of respondents believe that the conflict in Ukraine affects the safety and prosperity of the United States. Meanwhile, only 17% of survey participants think that the outcome of the Ukrainian crisis is irrelevant to Washington's interests.

The survey was conducted from May 20 to 27, with 1,257 adult American citizens participating.

In February, the Associated Press published the results of a survey conducted by the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, according to which more than one-third of Americans consider Washington's spending on aid to Kiev to be excessive.