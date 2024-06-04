Russian economy strongly overheated — Sberbank CEO

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. The Russian economy is strongly overheated, Sberbank CEO Herman Gref said when speaking in the Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian legislative assembly.

"Our economy is definitely and strongly overheated. We have never had such main capacity utilization in our history. At the level of 84% - this is threshold where it is merely impossible to go above it. And huge funds are going to the economy via the budget impulse," Gref said.

All the large-scale modern attacks are made using the artificial intelligence technology, the chief executive noted. "Plenty of cybercrimes are now committed using 'an army.' An 'army' of Ukraine, an 'army' of the US are now working against us; we see this in full scope. Certainly, all these modern attacks are made with the help of artificial intelligence," Gref added.

It is possible to efficiently counter such attacks only when having a higher level of such technologies, the Sberbank CEO said.