Russian forces develop Perun strike-transport drone — top brass

MOSCOW, June 17. / TASS/. Russia’s battlegroup Dnepr has developed the new Perun strike-vehicle drone capable of delivering heavy cargoes, serving as a reconnaissance drone, conducting search and rescue operations, including evacuating the wounded and injured, as well as dropping landing groups behind enemy lines, the Defense Ministry reported.

"Prompt delivery of heavy cargo, performing the function of a scout, conducting search and rescue operations, including the evacuation of the injured and wounded, as well as throwing airborne groups into the enemy's rear. Today, all this can be done by one device - the latest development of the specialists of the Dnepr battlegroup - the Perun strike-transport drone," the statement said.

According to the ministry, the drone operates on Russian software and is capable of carrying cargo weighting up to 200 kilograms.

"The combat capabilities of the drone have already been tested at the firing range. An anti-tank guided missile was mounted on the Perun drone and fired first from the ground and then from the air. In addition to the anti-tank missile, the development team plans to test a machine gun and a system for launching unguided aerial missiles. Such a drone will be used by every unit in different areas of the special military operation," the ministry said.