KAZAN, June 16. /TASS/. Russian athletes won 33 gold medals on Sunday, the fourth day of the BRICS Games in Russia’s Volga Area city of Kazan.

The Russian team also won 28 silver and 18 bronze medals.

Russia leads the overall medal count with 111 gold, 80 silver and 48 bronze medals. It is followed by Belarus (20-34-39) and China (17-112-8).

Three medal sets will be up for grabs on June 17. The Games will end on June 23.