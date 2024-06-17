US, UK attack Houthi targets on Yemeni island in Red Sea — TV

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The United States and the United Kingdom have hit Houthi targets on the Yemeni island of Kamaran, the Houthi-controlled Al Masirah television channel reported.

According to the TV channel, the coalition forces delivered at least four strikes on the island in the Red Sea off the Yemeni Al-Hodeidah governorate’s coast. No data on casualties or damages is available.

Following the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Houthis warned that they would launch strikes on Israeli territory while barring ships associated with the Jewish state from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv ceased its military operation against Palestinian radical group Hamas in the embattled enclave. Since mid-November, dozens of civilian ships have been attacked by the Houthi in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

In response to Ansar Allah's actions, the US authorities announced the creation of an international coalition and preparations for an operation codenamed Prosperity Guardian, expected to ensure freedom of navigation and protection of ships in the Red Sea. Since then, the United States and the United Kingdom have been regularly delivering strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen.