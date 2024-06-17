Russian naval group wraps up visit to Havana port — Northern Fleet

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. A group of the Northern Fleet’s ships led by the frigate Admiral Gorshkov has wrapped up its unofficial visit and left the Havana port in Cuba to continue accomplishing long-distance deployment missions, the Fleet’s press office reported on Monday.

"Today a group of the Northern Fleet’s ships led by the frigate Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov has completed its unofficial visit and left the port of Havana in the Republic of Cuba," the press office said in a statement.

After leaving the territorial waters of the Republic of Cuba, the Russian Northern Fleet’s naval group will continue accomplishing missions in accordance with its long-distance deployment plan, it said.

During the stay at the Havana port, the crews of the Russian combat ships took part in protocol, festive and memorable events, including activities devoted to Russia Day. As a remarkable event for Northern Fleet sailors, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel visited the frigate Admiral Gorshkov and the nuclear-powered submarine Kazan, the press office said.

As Russia’s Defense Ministry reported earlier, the tactical surface action group comprising the frigate Admiral Gorshkov and the Project 885M nuclear-powered submarine Kazan practiced employing high-precision weapons during drills before calling at the Havana port.

The frigate Admiral Gorshkov and the nuclear-powered submarine Kazan are the carriers of advanced precision-strike weapons, in particular, Tsirkon hypersonic missiles, Kalibr cruise missiles and Oniks anti-ship missiles.