Program of Putin's visit to Pyongyang expected to be very eventful — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The program of the state visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to North Korea promises to be very eventful, Aide to the President of Russia for Foreign Policy Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"On June 18-19, our President will pay a state visit to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. This will be the second visit of the Russian head of state to Pyongyang in the entire history of our relations. The program is very intensive," he added.

The substantive part of Russian President Vladimir Putin's state visit to the North Korea is planned for June 19, both bilateral negotiations and a meeting with leader Kim Jong Un are planned, Ushakov noted. "This visit will formally take place over two days, but on June 18 the president will fly to Pyongyang late in the evening and the entire substantive part will take place on June 19," Ushakov said.

The leaders of Russia and North Korea Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un will discuss a wide range of topics. "This includes various areas of the economy, energy, transport, agriculture, interregional relations, security issues, issues of cooperation in the international arena, and so on," he said.