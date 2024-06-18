Leroy Merlin plans to change its name to Lemana Pro in Russia

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. The Leroy Merlin retail chain in Russia, which specializes in construction and home improvement products, has decided to rebrand - the company will change its name to Lemana Pro, and the first stores will be updated by the end of the year, according to TASS.

In March 2023, Adeo, the French company that owns the Leroy Merlin brand, announced its plans to hand over management of the company in Russia to local management. The transition of operational control happened last year. The current management has decided to modify the brand in the Russian market.

"The company will continue to operate under the new Lemana Pro brand. The rebranding will be done in stages. The first stores under the new brand will open before the end of 2024. The rebranding will be fully completed in 2025," the retailer said.

The rebranding includes the replacement of store signage, vehicles, employee uniforms, and other elements of the new corporate style.