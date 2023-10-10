Over 20,000 houses, 10 medical facilities destroyed by Israeli strikes on Gaza — ministry

CAIRO, October 11. /TASS/. At least 22,639 residential buildings and ten medical facilities have been destroyed by Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry wrote on the X social network, previously known as Twitter.

According to the report, a total of 48 local schools have also been damaged.

According to sources quoted by the Al Arabiya television channel, the exclave has been left without electricity and internet services.

The latest round of tensions in the Middle East was sparked by the October 7 attack of Hamas militants on the territory of Israel. According to the latest reports, clashes and shelling have left some 900 Palestinians dead and more than 4,500 wounded, and over 1,000 Israelis dead and over 3,400 wounded.

Hamas said its attack was in response to the Israeli authorities’ actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem's Temple Mount. Israel has announced a state of readiness for war and for a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip.