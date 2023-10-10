US coalition planes violate Syrian airspace seven times in 24 hours

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Fighter jets and MQ-1C drones of the US-led international coalition violated the Syrian airspace in the area of Al-Tanf seven times over the past 24 hours, Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit, Deputy Head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Parties in Syria, said.

"Seven violations by a pair of F-16 fighters, a pair of Typhoon fighters and three coalition MQ-1C drones were recorded in the Al-Tanf area during the day," Kulit said.

The defense official added that over the past 24 hours, the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Parties in Syria noted that the positions of the Syrian government forces in the Idlib de-escalation zone were shelled nine times by the terrorist groups Jebhat al-Nusra (outlawed in Russia) and the Islamic Party of Turkestan (outlawed in Russia): Aleppo Province was shelled once, Idlib Province was shelled seven times, and Latakia Province was shelled once.