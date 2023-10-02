Kosovo PM claims Serbia plans to 'annex' part of unrecognized republic

BELGRADE, October 2. /TASS/. Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti claims that Serbia purportedly plans to annex the northern part of the unrecognized republic on the X social media platform (formerly Twitter).

"Based on confiscated documentation, Kosovo Police have confirmed that the terrorist attack was part of a larger plan to annex the north of Kosova via a coordinated attack on 37 distinct positions. Establishing a corridor to Serbia would follow, to enable supply of arms and troops," he wrote.

On September 24, during his address to the nation, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that representatives from the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) had practically given carte blanche to Kurti to slaughter Serbs in the incident in northern Kosovo where three Serbian nationals had been murdered. The KFOR representatives were assisting the police of the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo in an operation against local Serbs

Earlier, Kurti posted photos of armed men in masks claiming that they had attacked police officers with support from the Serbian authorities. According to Kurti, the Kosovo police were conducting an operation to detain the suspects who killed one policeman and wounded another on the night of September 24. Later, Vucic said that the Kosovo police killed three Serbs and badly wounded two more. According to the Serbian president, Belgrade will never recognize the province's independence after what happened.