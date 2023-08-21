Military intervention in Niger to destabilize situation in Africa — Erdogan

ISTANBUL, August 21. /TASS/. A military intervention in Niger by the countries of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is unacceptable because it will destabilize the situation in many African countries, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

"The decision on a military intervention in Niger is unacceptable. It will lead to destabilization in many African countries. I hope that peace and stability in Niger will be reached as soon as possible," the TRT television channel quoted him as saying upon his return from a visit to Budapest.

According to the Turkish leader, Ankara may play an important role in settling the conflict in Niger and talks on this matter are being held by the foreign ministry. He also called for holding democratic elections in Niger in the near future.

In late July, a group of military rebels in Niger announced the removal of President Mohamed Bazoum. They then established the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (Conseil national pour la sauvegarde de la patrie, CNSP), headed by General Abdourahmane Tchiani, to run the country. ECOWAS leaders demanded the rebels in Niger, which is a member of this organization, release Bazoum and warmed about a military resolution of the situation if he is not released. Apart from that, the ECOWAS imposed tough sanctions on Niger.

ECOWAS commissioner for political affairs Abdel-Fatau Musah said after a meeting of the bloc’s military chiefs in Ghana on August 18 that the exact date for the intervention in Niger had been determined, but it is yet to be officially announced.