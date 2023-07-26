Niger's president not taking part in Russia-Africa summit — source

ST. PETERSBURG, July 26. /TASS/. Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum did not plan to take part in the Russia-Africa summit, a source told TASS.

Earlier, the Jeune Afrique magazine quoted a military source in the region as saying that the head of Niger was being held captive by rebels.

"No, the president of Niger was not on the lists of those who confirmed their participation in the Russia-Africa summit," the source said.

According to TASS, other senior Nigerian officials are also not on the lists as well.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum are scheduled to be held in St. Petersburg on July 27-28. As before, the event will be held under the motto "For Peace, Security and Development". The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the summit’s information partner and photo hosting agency.