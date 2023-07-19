Hungary opposes US delivery of cluster munitions to Ukraine — top diplomat

BUDAPEST, July 17. /TASS/. Hungary opposes the US delivery of cluster munitions to Ukraine, as well as any weapons that will only protract the conflict and lead to new fatalities, the country’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

Commenting on the US administration's decision to send cluster munitions to the Ukrainian army, the top diplomat said: "The use of cluster munitions can have tragic humanitarian consequences. We ask everyone to help bring peace to the neighboring country and save human lives instead of sending cluster bombs and other weapons," Szijjarto said at a press conference after a meeting with his Yemeni counterpart in Budapest.

"The more weapons are used in this war, the longer it will last and the more people will die, so whoever supplies weapons to Ukraine takes responsibility for more fatalities and the suffering of more families," Szijjarto pointed out, according to a M1 TV broadcast.

The US announced its intention to supply Ukraine with cluster munitions on July 7. The move was opposed by the UN and a number of US allies. Some members of the US Congress expressed their disagreement with the decision.