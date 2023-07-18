Elon Musk urges clarifications on how Ukraine uses US financial aid

NEW YORK, July 19. /TASS/. US entrepreneur Elon Musk has called for a publicly available overview of how Washingon’s funds allocated to Ukraine are being used.

"Would be nice for the public to have some clue how the money is spent," he wrote on Twitter, commenting on US plans to provide the Kiev government with a new package of military aid worth $1.3 billion.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that the US authorities would announce yet another military aid package for Ukraine worth $1.3 billion in the upcoming days. Washington plans to ship Vampire anti-drone systems, Switchblade loitering munitions and Phoenix Ghost kamikaze drones to Kiev, among other things. The US also plans to ship other types of munitions and anti-drone systems.