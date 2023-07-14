Russian, Iranian diplomats sum up Russia-GCC ministerial meeting

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Russian presidential envoy for the Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov met with Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali to discuss Middle East problems following the ministerial meeting of the Russia-GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) strategic dialogue that was held in Moscow on July 10.

"The sides discussed issues of the closer coordination of Moscow and Tehran’s principled approaches on the Middle East problems of mutual interest, including taking into account the results of the sixth round of ministerial talks of the strategic dialogue between Russia and the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, which was held in Moscow on July 10," the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday, adding that the senior Russian diplomat received the Iranian ambassador at his request.

Earlier, the Iranian Foreign Ministry expressed protest to Russian Ambassador to Tehran Alexey Dedov in connection with the final statement of Monday’s Russia-GCC ministerial meeting. According to Iran’s Tasnim news agency, the protest was expressed over the statement’s provision about the possession of three islands in the Gulf. The Iranian Foreign Ministry called on Russia to adjust its position on this matter, stressing that these islands belong to Iran, the agency said.

The sixth round of ministerial talks within the Russia-GCC strategic dialogue was held in Moscow on Monday. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after the talks that the sides had adopted a joint plan of action for 2023-2028. According to the GCC secretariat, the ministers reiterated their support for all peace efforts, including the initiative of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and its efforts toward a peaceful resolution of the problem of three islands - Abu Musa and the Greater and Lesser Tunbs - by means of bilateral talks or at the UN International Court of Justice. These islands, which are located in a strategically important part of the Gulf, are disputed by the UAE and Iran.