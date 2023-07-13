North Korea confirms test launch of intercontinental ballistic missile — Yonhap

SEOUL, July 13. /TASS/. North Korea has confirmed that it test-fired on Wednesday an intercontinental ballistic missile, Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday.

According to the agency, a Hwasong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) was launched on Wednesday from Pyongyang area and North Korea later reported that "the ICBM flew 1,001.2 kilometers for 4,491 seconds at a maximum altitude of 6,648.4 kilometers, before accurately landing on a pre-set area in the water."

North Korea run its first-ever test-launch of the Hwasong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on April 13 and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had overseen that launch.

This week’s launch of the Hwasong-18 ICBM marks North Korea’s 13th missile launch this year, in 10 of which ballistic missiles were tested.