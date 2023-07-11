Taliban suspend Sweden’s activities in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, July 11. /TASS/. Sweden’s activities in Afghanistan will remain suspended until Stockholm apologizes for a recent Quran-burning incident, Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia), said in a statement on Twitter on Tuesday.

"After insulting the Holy Quran and the Muslim faith in Sweden, the Islamic Emirate suspends Sweden's activities in Afghanistan until they apologize to the Muslims for this heinous act," the statement reads.

The Taliban also called on "other Muslim countries to reconsider their interaction" with Sweden.

The burning of the Quran took place during a police-authorized demonstration in downtown Stockholm on June 28. Salwan Momika, a 37-year-old Iraqi immigrant, tore pages from the Quran and set it on fire. On that day, Muslims around the world were celebrating Eid al-Adha, one of Islam’s major religious holidays.