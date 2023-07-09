Azerbaijan cuts gas supply to Nagorno-Karabakh again — agency

YEREVAN, July 9. /TASS/. Azerbaijan has cut gas supply via a pipeline running from Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh a day after gas pumping to the region was resumed after a six-month break, the Armepress agency reported on Sunday, citing the Artskhgaz gas utility.

According to the agency, the gas pipeline began to lose pressure on July 9 and finally it dropped to zero. According to Artskhgaz, "a certain volume of fuel" was stored over the several hours of the pipeline’s operation but it was nearly exhausted by the ends of the day. Following the gas pipeline’s shutdown, gas stations will soon stop operating.

Azerbaijan has been blocking the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic with a primarily Armenian population since December 2022. Gas and power supply have been periodically cut since January. Azerbaijan completely cut gas supply to the region in March 22, driving the region’s population of 120,000 to the edge of a humanitarian catastrophe. Humanitarian organizations, including the International Committee of the Red Cross, have problems with access to the region.