US expected to send cluster munitions to Ukraine — media

NEW YORK, July 6. /TASS/. The US administration has finally agreed to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine, the New York Times reported on Thursday.

"The United States is expected to announce that it will provide Ukraine with cluster munitions, a senior Biden administration official said," the newspaper wrote.

US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia Laura Cooper said in June that cluster munitions could impact the situation on the battlefield, coming in handy for the Ukrainian armed forces, particularly in terms of attacks on Russian positions.

Cluster munitions are charges loaded with a large number of explosive submunitions, including anti-tank, anti-personnel and incendiary types. Armies in many countries are equipped with such ammunition in the form of bombs, artillery shells and missile warheads. The Convention on Cluster Munitions entered into force on August 1, 2010. As many as 123 countries signed the document but only 110 ratified it. The signatories vowed, in particular, to never and under no circumstances make, use or transfer such munitions. As for European countries, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Greece, Latvia, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Turkey, Ukraine, Finland and Estonia did not sign the convention.