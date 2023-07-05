Israeli forces leave Jenin refugee camp — army spokesperson

TEL AVIV, July 5. /TASS/. Israeli forces have left the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, an army spokesperson told TASS by telephone.

"The forces have left the Jenin camp," he said.

When asked if the counterterrorism operation that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had launched on Monday night was over, he answered in the affirmative.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Tuesday evening that the military had eliminated "a terrorist production site" in Jenin in the two days of the military operation. On the same day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the military would soon complete its mission in the city, adding that "the large-scale operation in Jenin is not a one-time activity."

The Israeli army began to withdraw troops from the Jenin refugee camp late on Tuesday. Shortly before that, the army press service said that a service member had been killed in the area in a shootout with armed militants. Since April 10, 2022, the IDF have been conducting operations and counterterrorism raids in the West Bank following a series of terrorist attacks on Israeli cities.

After Israeli troops started to withdraw from the Jenin camp late on Tuesday night, Palestinian radicals fired five rockets at Israel from the Gaza Strip. The IDF press service reported that air defenses had intercepted all five. The military said later that fighter jets had carried out strikes on an underground weapons production site and a workshop for making raw materials for rockets in Gaza, which belonged to the Hamas radical movement.