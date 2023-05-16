Hungary confirms blocking military assistance to Ukraine from European Peace Facility

BUDAPEST, May 16. /TASS/. Hungary’s foreign ministry has confirmed that Budapest blocked a new 500-million-euro allocation of military assistance to Ukraine from the European Peace Facility (EPF).

The ANSA news agency reported on Monday citing its sources in Brussels that Hungary had blocked military assistance to Kiev.

"The foreign minister [Peter Szijjarto] made it clear on Friday in Stockholm: it will be very difficult for Hungary to continue talks about further financial and economic assistance and the sacrifices required for that until Ukraine excludes Hungary’s largest bank (OPT Bank) from its list of international war sponsors," the press service of the Hungarian foreign ministry said in reply to a TASS inquiry.