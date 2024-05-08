EU countries hold around 100,000 tons of illegally seized fertilizers from Russia

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. The EU countries are still holding around 100,000 tons of illegally seized Russian fertilizers intended for humanitarian purposes, Moscow will try to unblock them, official spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during a briefing.

The diplomat stated that four shipments of Russian fertilizer have already been transported to Malawi, Kenya, Nigeria, and Zimbabwe, totaling approximately 110,000 tons. "At the same time, the European Union and the governments of Latvia, Estonia and Belgium continue to hold a significant share of the illegally seized Russian products. This is about 100,000 tons, which is intended only for this humanitarian initiative," she said.

According to Zakharova, despite Western countries' claims that the sanctions do not apply to Russian agricultural products, they actually prohibit even strictly humanitarian, let alone commercial, deliveries.

"The most vulnerable countries of the global South, which the countries of the collective West are so concerned about, are suffering as a result of such a discriminatory policy," Zakharova said, adding that Moscow would continue to work to unblock its fertilizers for subsequent free transfer to countries in need.