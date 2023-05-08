US renews sanctions against Syria for one year

WASHINGTON, May 9. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden made the decision to extend the regime of unilateral sanctions against Syria for one year more, according to the notice posted by the White House.

This refers to keeping in force various restrictive measures introduced by Washington against Damascus from 2004 to 2012. Restrictions provide in particular blocking assets of certain individuals and legal entities and the ban on exports of specific categories of US goods and services to Syria.

"I am continuing for 1 year the national emergency declared with respect to the actions of the Government of Syria," the US President said.

"The United States will consider changes in policies and actions of the Government of Syria in determining whether to continue or terminate this national emergency in the future," as stated in the notice.