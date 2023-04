COMRAT, /Moldova/, April 30. /TASS/. The voter turnout to the election of the head of Moldova’s Gagauzia autonomous region has exceeded the threshold, necessary to deem the election valid, standing at 57.8%, according to the preliminary data of the regional central electoral commission.

"A total of 57,019 voters cast their ballots in Gagauzia, making the turnout 57.8%," the commission website reads.

Elections are considered valid, if more than 50% of 92,516 eligible voters cast their ballots.