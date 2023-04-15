Biden says he will soon announce his decision to run for a second term

LONDON, April 15. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden said that he had already made his decision about running for president in 2024 and would announce it relatively soon.

"We’ll announce it relatively soon," the head of state told reporters, commenting on his re-election plans.

"I told you my plan is to run again," Biden added.

The US presidential election is scheduled for November 2024. The previous Republican head of state, Donald Trump, announced in November 2022 that he would enter the race for the highest public office in the country.