Assad says he has no communications channel with Ukraine’s Zelensky

MOSCOW, March 16./ TASS/. Syrian President Bashar Assad said on Thursday that he had no channel of communications with his Ukrainian counterpart, Vladimir Zelensky.

"He cannot have a channel of communications with a country that recognized Crimea in 2014 as Russian territory. I think that cord was cut already back then," the Syrian president said in an exclusive interview with the Solovyov Live TV channel, footage of which was aired on Thursday on the Rossiya-1 TV channel and on the Smotrim online platform.

"Most likely, they understand the Syrian position. And, so he wouldn't be counting on there being any kind of channel for communications," the Syrian leader added, when asked if Zelensky had tried to contact him with a demand to condemn Russia's actions.