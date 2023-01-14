Russia plays crucial part in current stage of resolving Syria crisis — Erdogan’s spokesman

ISTANBUL, January 14. /TASS/. Russia has played an important part in achieving the current stage of resolving the Syria crisis, with Turkey, Syria and Russia participating, Turkish Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Saturday at a meeting with foreign reporters, among whom was a TASS correspondent.

"Russia has played an essential part in bringing the settlement process in Syria to its current level. Russia will remain part of this process. We will keep seeking Russia’s support over its crucial part in covering this distance and bringing the process to its current point. This needs to be continued," he said.