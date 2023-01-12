Police reveal number of individuals still in custody in Brazil’s ‘Capitol Riot’ aftermath

RIO DE JANEIRO, January 12. /TASS/. Brazilian metropolitan law enforcement officers have kept more than 1,100 people in custody over their participation in Sunday's riots in Brasilia, the press service of the Federal Police reported.

"As of Wednesday evening, January 11, the Federal Police have completed their work under court orders related to the events of this past Sunday, January 8. A total of 1,843 people have been taken to the National Police Academy building. <...> Federal Police interrogated and arrested 1,159 people, who were sent for forensic examination and then to correctional facilities," according to a statement on the department's website. More than 200 people were also arrested on Sunday, operatives said.

Nearly 700 people, including elderly people, individuals with health problems, homeless people, and parents with children, will await the end of the proceedings at large. According to the authorities, the detainees have been identified by the Federal Police and will be charged under their duties for crimes of terrorism, criminal conspiracy, attempt on the democratic state of law, coup d'etat, pursuance, incitement to crime, among the numerous counts.

The press service of the law enforcement agencies stressed that all the operations, in which 550 officers of the Federal Police were involved, were conducted with the constant participation of medics, lawyers and human rights activists. Individuals in custody were provided with four meals a day, water and, if necessary, medical assistance. Four hundred and thirty three citizens required medical care and 33 were transferred to medical facilities.

On Sunday, supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro clashed with police and forced their way into the National Congress (parliament), the presidential palace and the Supreme Court. A small number of guards at the empty administrative buildings over the weekend were unable to fight off the protesters, who vehemently contested the results of the October presidential election. According to preliminary data, about 5,000 people took part in the unrest. Law enforcement agents hurled smoke bombs and tear gas grenades from helicopters to disperse the protesters.