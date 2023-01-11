Zelensky tells about meeting with Polish, Lithuanian presidents in Lvov

KIEV, January 11. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that he is meeting with his Lithuanian counterpart Gitanas Nauseda and Polish colleague Andrzej Duda in Lvov on Wednesday.

"I am grateful to Andrzej Duda and Gitanas Nauseda for their visit," he wrote on his Telegram channel and posted photographs of the meeting.

Earlier, Ukrainian lawmaker Alexey Goncharenko told about a meeting between Zelensky and Duda. On Wednesday, the Ukrainian president arrived in Lvov where he held a meeting on the situation on the border with Belarus. The agenda of his trip was not announced.