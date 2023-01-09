US President Joe Biden arrives on first visit to Mexico

MEXICO, January 9. /TASS/. Joe Biden arrived in Mexico on Sunday evening for his first visit as US President.

At the new Felipe Angeles International Airport in the state of Mexico he was met by his Mexican counterpart Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. The ceremony was broadcast on the US Embassy's Twitter page.

The Presidents of the United States and Mexico will hold bilateral talks on Monday. As expected, they will discuss economic cooperation, security, drug control and combating illegal migration.

On Tuesday, Mexico City will host a summit of North American countries with the participation of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The forum participants will focus on competitiveness, regional integration, health, security, migration and climate change. Mexico also intends to discuss strengthening cooperation to combat poverty and inequality.

In June 2022, Lopez Obrador refused to come to the Summit of the Americas in the United States because Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua were not invited there. Nevertheless, in July, he flew to Washington for talks with Biden and proposed to his colleague to develop bilateral cooperation in the face of "large-scale challenges" the two countries faced.

Mexico is one of the most important trading partners of the United States. In 2021, trade between the two countries hit a record high of over $661 billion.