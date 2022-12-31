Japanese PM instructs to be ready for contingencies after North Korean missile launch

TOKYO, December 31. /TASS/. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ordered to gather information and provide it to the public after the North Korean missile launch, to ensure the safety of aircraft and ships and be prepared for unforeseen circumstances, the Kyodo news agency reported on Saturday.

The instruction is a standard response to North Korean missile launches, and such instructions are given each time North Korean missiles are launched. Today's launch was the 37th this year.

According to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, three short-range ballistic missiles were launched from the North Hwanghae Province toward the Sea of Japan. According to the NHK broadcaster, they landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

The sixth day of the plenum of of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) is taking place these days in Pyongyang. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un delivered a three-day "historic report" in this regard, setting goals for strengthening defense capabilities in 2023.