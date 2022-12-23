Turkey maintains interaction with Russia, Ukraine at highest level — Erdogan

ANKARA, December 23. /TASS/. Turkey continues to maintain diplomatic contact with Russia and Ukraine at the highest level, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a phone conversation with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Friday.

"During talks, Turkish-Dutch relations and regional issues were discussed," the Turkish presidential office said. "President Erdogan stressed that he continues diplomatic interaction with Russia and Ukraine at the highest level."

Additionally, the Turkish head of state noted that "the current state of relations between Turkey and the European Union does not meet the interests of either side."