SEOUL, December 23. /TASS/. The DPRK military launched short-range missiles from Pyongyang, Yonhap reported Friday citing South Korean Armed Forces.

"The North launched two short-range missiles from the Sunan District of Pyongyang towards the Sea of Japan," the news agency said.

According to the South Korean military, the launch took place at 16:32 local time.

"We will intensify the monitoring and will remain on full alert in close cooperation with the US," Seoul said.