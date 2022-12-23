Azerbaijani foreign minister denies country blocks Lachin corridor

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has denied accusations that the country is blocking the Lachin corridor.

"I’d like to clarify the situation around the Lachin corridor. A lot of information is being circulated regarding a complete blocking of the road, regarding a blockade of this region by Azerbaijan. I would like first of all to note that this information doesn’t have a basis in reality, and is easily refuted by a large number of facts," the Azerbaijani minister said at a news conference following talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

Commenting on the protest on the road, which, according to him, is carried out by Azerbaijani activists, he said that they oppose the looting of natural resources, terrorizing the environment, and they have no goals to prevent the passage of freight, goods, vehicles and people.