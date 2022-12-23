Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan meeting in trilateral format still relevant, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan is not excluded from the agenda, Russia is ready to host it, the country’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We do not exclude from the agenda the trilateral contact with the participation of our Armenian colleague. We confirmed our readiness to host this event with our friends here in Moscow," he said at a news conference following talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov.

"The topic of the peace treaty requires constant attention," Lavrov stressed, "The more often we contribute to the advancement of the negotiation process, the sooner the issues that are now of concern on the ground will also be resolved."