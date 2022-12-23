DPRK: Russians ‘most resilient people’ able to protect country without foreign aid

SEOUL, December 23. /TASS/. Russians are "the most resilient people" that can defend their own country without external military aid, a North Korean Foreign Ministry spokesman said Friday, commenting on media reports about the alleged shipments of ammunition from the DPRK to Russia.

"I would like to say that the people of Russia are the most resilient, and have the will and ability to ensure the country’s security and territorial integrity without military assistance from anyone," the diplomat affirmed.

He slammed Japanese media reports about the alleged ammunition supplies as a lie, adding that such deals never happened.

"The DPRK’s principal position regarding the ‘weapons deals’ with Russia, which never happened, has not changed," the diplomat said, according to KCNA.

Meanwhile, the diplomat drew the international community’s attention to the weapons shipments from the US, which "brought bloodshed and destruction to Ukraine."

Earlier on Thursday, John Kirby, the Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House, claimed that North Korea shipped weapons to the Wagner PMC and new shipments are being planned. Meanwhile, UN Secretary General Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that the United Nations does not have such information.

The Russian side repeatedly underscored that it does not require foreign supplies for the special military operation in Ukraine because its national military-industrial complex meets all the requirements.