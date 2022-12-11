Vucic calls on Serbs and Albanians in Kosovo to preserve peace

BELGRADE, December 11. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has called on the Serbs and Albanians in Kosovo and Metohija to preserve peace.

"Today, we discussed what we are to do. It is important for us to call on both the Albanians and the Serbs for preserving peace and pacifying the situation," he told Serbia’s national television after an emergency meeting of the National Security Council called following the aggravation of the situation in northern Kosovo.

According to Vucic, Pristina’s policy of terror is meant to do away with the "Serb problem" in Kosovo and Metohija.

"They [the Kosovo police] intruded with special units [to Kosovo’s territories populated by Serbs] today, as they did yesterday and the day before yesterday, but the international community is pretending not to see them <…>. It looks like an attempt of doing away with the Serb problem in northern Kosovo and Metohija, which involves not only [Prime Minister of unrecognized Kosovo Albin] Kurti and the Pristina authorities, but also a larger part of the international community, which is pretending it doesn’t see what is going on," he said.