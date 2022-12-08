Four Russian TV channels can be hit by EU sanctions — newspaper

BRUSSELS, December 8. /TASS/. The European Union can impose sanctions on four Russian TV Channels - NTV/NTV Mir, Rossiya 1, REN TV and First Channel (Pervyi Kanal in Russian), the Politico Europe said on Thursday, citing internal documents of the EU.

The license for broadcasting of these channels will be suspended, the newspaper said.

The European Commission earlier unveiled the ninth package of anti-Russian sanctions, including three banks, four TV channels, defense sector companies and export restrictions for dual-purpose drones and their components.