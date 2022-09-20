Zaporozhye Region’s accession to Russia to guarantee people’s lives, freedom — official

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. The accession of the Zaporozhye Region to Russia will guarantee life and freedom of its residents, says Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the "We are Together with Russia" movement.

"The sooner we become a part of Russia, the sooner we will have peace, mutual understanding, welfare and a guarantee that we will remain alive, healthy and free," he said.

According to Rogov, terror attacks and provocations happen in peaceful cities as well, so one should not expect perfect security conditions.

"There are no perfect security conditions. […] Let us not simply make a decision, but demand that the decision is implemented," he noted.

The movement chairman called not to pay attention to Ukrainian authorities’ threats to introduce criminal responsibility for those that will take part in the referendum.

"In the end, these 10, 15 or maybe 100 characters will cordon themselves off with barbed wire and claim that everyone around are [the Kremlin’s] proteges, and they are the ‘free Ukraine’," he concluded.