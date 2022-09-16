Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan agree to cease fire on border – Kyrgyz border guards

BISHKEK, September 16. /TASS/. Representatives of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan held talks on Friday and agreed to cease fire on the common border, the Border Guard Service of Kyrgyzstan’s State Committee for National Security said.

"In order to cease fire and prevent escalation of the conflict, a phone conversation was held between Director of the Border Guard Service of Kyrgyzstan’s SCNS and Maj. Gen. Ularbek Sharsheyev and Commander of the Border Troops of Tajikistan’s SCNS Col. Gen. Radzhabali Rakhmonali, about holding a meeting. In the course of the negotiations, the two border guard chiefs agreed a ceasefire starting from 10:00 local time (07:00 Moscow time) in order to hold the meeting," the committee said in a statement.