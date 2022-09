BISHKEK, September 16. /TASS/. Representatives of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan are set to meet on Friday over the recent escalation on the common border, the Border Guard Service of Kyrgyzstan’s State Committee for National Security said.

"A meeting of heads of Kyrgyzstan’s Batken Region and Tajikistan’s Sughd Region is planned to be held at the Kyzyl-Bel - Avtodorozhny border crossing," the committee said in a statement.