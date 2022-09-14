Zelensky met only with the military in Izyum — source

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky met only with the military during his visit to Izyum, a source in the Kharkov Region told TASS, adding that civilians are being filtered.

"Zelensky arrived in Izyum today and met with the military, he did not meet with civilians. The local population is being filtered. The Kiev forces carry out repressions against civilians they suspect of being loyal to Russia," the source said.

Ukranian President’s trip to Izyum was reported by Ukrainian media previously.

Zelensky published photos of himself surrounded by Ukrainian military on his Telegram channel. On the photos, one can see Zelensky wearing a jacket with a patch decorated with skull and bones and ‘Ukraine or death’ caption. This emblem is popular among Ukrainian right-wing radicals, including those participating in the armed operation in Donbass. One photo also depicts Ukrainian Presidential Office head Andrey Yermak.

On September 12, Kharkov Region military-civilian administration head Vitaly Ganchev reported that Ukrainian forces carry out repressions in the region, including shooting civilians. On the same day, Kiev regime representative told BBC that a filtration will take place in the city, which will "take about 10 more days."