Azerbaijan accuses Armenia of shelling its positions

BAKU, September 14. /TASS/. Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry has claimed that Armenia shelled its positions, the ministry's press service said on Wednesday.

"On the night of September 13-14 and today in the morning, the Armenian armed forces once again violated the ceasefire agreement and subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in the directions of Kalbajar and Lachin regions using various calibers mortars and artillery pieces," the press service informed.

It is noted that Azerbaijani armed forces are taking "adequate retaliatory measures." "The Azerbaijan Army positions are being fired periodically. Necessary retaliatory measures are being taken by the units," the statement reads.