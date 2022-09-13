Situation at several sections of Armenian-Azerbaijani border still tense — ministry

YEREVAN, September 13. /TASS/. The situation at several sections of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is still tense, with Azerbaijani forces continuing attempting to advance, the press service of the Armenian defense ministry said on Tuesday.

"As of 14:00 local time (13:00 Moscow time), the situation at several sections of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is still very tense. The enemy continues attempts to advance from its positions, especially to Nerkin Hend, Verin Shorzha, Artanish, and Sotk," it said.

The ministry also said that 49 Armenian soldiers were killed.

The Armenian defense ministry said earlier on Tuesday that shortly after midnight Azerbaijani troops had opened intense fire from artillery systems, heavy machineguns, and firearms at the settlements of Goris, Sotk, and Jemruk. Armenia’s Security Council held an extraordinary meeting and decided to seek assistance from Russia by triggering provisions of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance, as well as from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), or a post-Soviet Russia-led security bloc, and the United Nations Security Council.