Armenia appeals to Russia, CSTO, UN in connection with clashes on border

YEREVAN, September 13. /TASS/. The Armenian government has already turned to Russia, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the UN Security Council in connection with the clashes on the border with Azerbaijan, an official with the press service of the Cabinet told TASS.

"The government has already appealed to Russia, the CSTO and the UN Security Council in connection with Azerbaijan's encroachment on the country's sovereign territory," the press service said.

Earlier, the Armenian Defense Ministry stated that at 00:05 on September 13, units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened intense fire in the direction of the cities of Goris, Sotk and Jermuk using artillery, large-caliber and light small arms.

At an emergency meeting the Security Council of Armenia decided to seek help from the Russian Federation in order to implement the provisions of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance, as well as the CSTO and the UN Security Council in connection with the aggravation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.