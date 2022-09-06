IAEA chief says will unveil Zaporozhye NPP security proposals soon

UNITED NATIONS, September 7. /TASS/. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said he would put forward his proposals about ensuring the security of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) soon.

Speaking before the UN Security Council on Tuesday the official said: "What's important is what comes."

"As I am saying in the report, I will be very soon approaching the relevant parties with some very concrete elements for their consideration in order to try to move forward in the next logical step after this important first one, which will be to establish an immediate protection to the plant," Grossi said.