GENEVA, August 21. /TASS/. Switzerland has violated its neutral status and become one of the parties to the conflict by supporting the position of other Western countries on Ukraine, prominent Swiss politician Christoph Blocher said.

As the Blick newspaper reported on Sunday, Blocher, who is the strategist of the national-conservative right-wing Swiss People’s Party, in his comments on the events in Ukraine published this week in Luzerner Rundschau, Winterthurer Zeitung and Wiler Nachrichten "accused Switzerland of bearing responsibility for the deaths of Russian soldiers." In his August 15 column for Wiler Nachrichten, Blocher stressed that the Ukrainian army is "being armed by the West, above all, the US, but also the EU," and this is happening "with the support by neutral Switzerland who has violated its neutrality and thus has become a party to the war." "Why did Switzerland get involved?" the politician asked.

Following the onset of Russia’s special operation in Ukraine on February 24, Blocher has repeatedly criticized the Swiss government for supporting EU sanctions against Moscow and thus violating the country’s neutrality. He said in an interview with Blick that his party intended to collect signatures to hold a referendum on banning Switzerland’s participation in economic sanctions and other "civic enforcement measures."

In March, the Russian government approved a list of foreign countries and territories committing unfriendly acts against the Russian Federation, its companies and citizens. The Swiss Confederation is included in this list.