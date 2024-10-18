Common currency in BRICS not considered yet — Putin

NOVO-OGAREVO, October 18. /TASS/. The issue of creating a common currency of BRICS countries is not considered thus far, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with the heads of leading BRICS media..

"As regards the common BRICS currency, we do not consider this issue at the moment; it is not mature. We should be very careful; we need to act gradually, without haste in this regard," the Russian leader said.

BRICS countries are exploring opportunities of using national currencies and creating instruments making such work safe at the moment, Putin added.